apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
34 Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
7817 Midway Drive Ter Apt A103
7817 Midway Drive Terrace, Silver Springs Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
625 sqft
Cute and cozy 1 BR, 1 BA, 55+ community in great condition. This fully furnished condo in Derby Downs overlooks the Silver Springs Shores golf course and lake. Features include living room, dining room, kitchen, stackable washer and dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
450 Fairways Cir A103
450 Fairways Circle, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$845
1029 sqft
450 Fairways Cir A103 SILVER DOWNS CONDOS - Spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath unit located downstairs with tile floors throughout. This home includes washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher not warranted.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
495 MIDWAY DRIVE
495 Midway Drive, Silver Springs Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1218 sqft
Fully furnished master unit in Live Oak Village overlooking the lake and Silver Springs Shores Golf & Country Club. The master unit has no one above you and offers additional living space, more than other condos in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6012 Torry Pines, #447
6012 Torrey Pines Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* This home has nature at it's finest. While relaxing on your lanai, enjoy your new Florida lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle. One of our Platinum series home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
17 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1110 West Boone Court The Village of Country Club Hills
1110 West Boone Court, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1767 sqft
Off Season - 55+ Community. Fully furnished turn key manufactured 2BR 2BA single family home within walking distance of the Orange Blossom Gardens Country Club & Golf Course. Large open floor plan, extra large Master Bedroom suite.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 30th Ave Apt 103
1020 Northeast 30th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1489 sqft
Very well maintained 2BR/2BA/2 car garage in Darby Downs subdivision, features large tiled family room, dining room, berber carpeted bedrooms, security system, washer and dryer included (not warranted). No Smoking. No Pets. Lawn Service Included.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1636 W SCHWARTZ BOULEVARD
1636 West Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1092 sqft
BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEW! Fall in love with this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished manufactured home perfectly LOCATED in THE VILLAGES.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2121 BARBOSA COURT
2121 Barbarosa Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1513 sqft
PERFECT HOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a spacious Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! This Whispering Pine Designer Home is nestled in the Village of Santo Domingo and is
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
8960 Se 157th Pl
8960 Southeast 157th Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1571 sqft
Available July 2020! Currently occupied. Do not disturb current tenants. We will be scheduling appointments to view the property toward the end of June and beginning of July.
