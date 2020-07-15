38 Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL with garages

Apartment List
Silver Springs Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weathe... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
9317 Bahia Road
9317 Bahia Road, Silver Springs Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
Light and Bright Home with Yard Service Included - Don't miss out on this nice home on a large corner lot with lawn service included in the monthly rent. Super clean home with a light and bright color scheme and an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Silver Springs Shores

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
27 Water Track Trail
27 Water Track Trail, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1228 sqft
THREE BEDROOM TWO HAVE RENTAL IN SILVER SPRINGS SHORES. HOME FEATURES NEW CARPET AND PAINT, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM, AND TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Silver Springs Shores
60 Bahia Pass
60 Bahia Pass, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1213 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Ocala. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher,and yard. Utilities included: heat, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 20th 2020. $1,075/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Silver Springs Shores

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Silver Springs Shores
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
20 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
709 SE 28th Place
709 Southeast 28th Place, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Awesome Location 2/2 Duplex with a garage! - Enjoy the privacy of this rental on a cul-de-sac located in the SE Ocala. It has a 1 car garage that is attached to the home for easy entry.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3241 Archer Ave
3241 Archer Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1576 sqft
****Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3475 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 30th Ave Apt 103
1020 Northeast 30th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1489 sqft
Very well maintained 2BR/2BA/2 car garage in Darby Downs subdivision, features large tiled family room, dining room, berber carpeted bedrooms, security system, washer and dryer included (not warranted). No Smoking. No Pets. Lawn Service Included.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17382 SE 77TH HELMSDALE COURT
17382 Southeast 77th Helmsdale Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
NOT FURNISHED This is a annual rental. MUST SEE!!! BRAND NEW AC INSTALLED JULY 2019! This beautiful well maintained 2/2 Cabot Cove patio Villa. New laminate flooring. New Kitchen counter tops and beautiful back splash.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12189 SE 173RD PLACE
12189 Southeast 173rd Place, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1731 sqft
LONG TERM UNFURNISHED PET FRIENDLY AVAILABLE AUG 2020 Awesome home in the beautiful location of Stonecrest Retirement Community GREAT HOME NICE AND SPACIOUS Unfurnished and ready for you to move in! Two car garage, screened in birdcage on the back

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2703 SW 20TH AVENUE
2703 Southwest 20th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2492 sqft
PARADE WINNING AL MILTON EXECUTIVE HOME IN WHITE OAK VILLAGE. CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, SHOPPING DINING ETC. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE USE PART OF RENTAL FEE (KEY EXTRA). HIGH AND DRY LOT WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2806 SALAMANCA STREET
2806 Salamanca Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
READY FOR LONG TERM YOU WON'T EVER HAVE TO MOVE UNFURNISHED Two bedroom two bath patio villa in awesome location off of El Camino Real in the VILLAs of LA CRESCENTA. Pools and golf close by. Nice open living/dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Silver Springs Shores, FL

Silver Springs Shores apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

