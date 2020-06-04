2706 Kingswood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Absolutely immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in prime location, close to Golf Hammock, Harder Hall Golf, and all of Sebring major amenities . Completely remodeled with gorgeous granite kitchen, large light and bright tiled living area. Spacious master suite with huge closet and large master bath with extra storage. Additional living/family room/office off of the beautiful kitchen that includes a breakfast nook. Split plan for maximum efficiency and privacy. Newer air conditioning and water heater for energy efficient utility bills. Large shaded fenced backyard with new Cook Shed for extra storage. Neighbors yards are beautifully maintained on this quiet street. Come see this immaculate beauty today! Available approximately 7/1 and waiting for a new family to call home.