Last updated June 4 2020

2706 Kingswood Drive

2706 Kingswood Drive · (863) 381-4932
Location

2706 Kingswood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Absolutely immaculate spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in prime location, close to Golf Hammock, Harder Hall Golf, and all of Sebring major amenities . Completely remodeled with gorgeous granite kitchen, large light and bright tiled living area. Spacious master suite with huge closet and large master bath with extra storage. Additional living/family room/office off of the beautiful kitchen that includes a breakfast nook. Split plan for maximum efficiency and privacy. Newer air conditioning and water heater for energy efficient utility bills. Large shaded fenced backyard with new Cook Shed for extra storage. Neighbors yards are beautifully maintained on this quiet street. Come see this immaculate beauty today! Available approximately 7/1 and waiting for a new family to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Kingswood Drive have any available units?
2706 Kingswood Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2706 Kingswood Drive have?
Some of 2706 Kingswood Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Kingswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Kingswood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Kingswood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Kingswood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sebring.
Does 2706 Kingswood Drive offer parking?
No, 2706 Kingswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2706 Kingswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Kingswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Kingswood Drive have a pool?
No, 2706 Kingswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Kingswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2706 Kingswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Kingswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 Kingswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2706 Kingswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2706 Kingswood Drive has units with air conditioning.
