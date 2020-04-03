2153 US Highway 27 Highway S

Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan conference room

1750SF Prime Finished office space with all the upgrades: 10ft coffered ceilings, crown molding throughout, 2 large conference rooms with kitchenette at end. Ideal for attorney's office, upscale executive suites to meet clients,etc. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity before it is gone/ leased...Lease terms:$10 per sq/ft triple net with $2.5 CAM /$12.5 PSF total plus sales tax and utilities. LL maintains exterior & Tenant maintains interior as well as paying pro rata share of R.E. Taxes, Insurance & common area maintenance.