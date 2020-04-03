All apartments in Sebring
2153 US Highway 27 Highway S
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

2153 US Highway 27 Highway S

2153 US Route 27 · (863) 381-4932
Location

2153 US Route 27, Sebring, FL 33870

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,823

Studio · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
conference room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
1750SF Prime Finished office space with all the upgrades: 10ft coffered ceilings, crown molding throughout, 2 large conference rooms with kitchenette at end. Ideal for attorney's office, upscale executive suites to meet clients,etc. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity before it is gone/ leased...Lease terms:$10 per sq/ft triple net with $2.5 CAM /$12.5 PSF total plus sales tax and utilities. LL maintains exterior & Tenant maintains interior as well as paying pro rata share of R.E. Taxes, Insurance & common area maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

