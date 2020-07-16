All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:13 AM

6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD

6453 Hollywood Blvd · (941) 400-4084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6453 Hollywood Blvd, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Adorable turnkey furnished, walk to the beach ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental. Available on a monthly basis. Dates and rates vary depending on season. Available from May 1st, 2020. Rates starting from $1500/mo, depending on dates and number of tenants.
Light & bright with new windows & furniture in 2019, the master bedroom has a king sized bed. The 2nd bedroom has 2 twin beds. 3 TVs. All utilities included in rent, such as water, electricity, wifi, cable TV, gas grill (outside) and pool facilities.
Walking distance to Siesta Key beach (over the bridge), Boatyard shops & restaurants, marina, tiki hut, Daiquiri Deck, deli, breakfast cafe, ice cream and so much more!
Enjoy bay views, dolphins playing and watch the boats pass by from the living room windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have any available units?
6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
