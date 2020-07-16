6453 HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Adorable turnkey furnished, walk to the beach ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental. Available on a monthly basis. Dates and rates vary depending on season. Available from May 1st, 2020. Rates starting from $1500/mo, depending on dates and number of tenants.

Light & bright with new windows & furniture in 2019, the master bedroom has a king sized bed. The 2nd bedroom has 2 twin beds. 3 TVs. All utilities included in rent, such as water, electricity, wifi, cable TV, gas grill (outside) and pool facilities.

Walking distance to Siesta Key beach (over the bridge), Boatyard shops & restaurants, marina, tiki hut, Daiquiri Deck, deli, breakfast cafe, ice cream and so much more!

Enjoy bay views, dolphins playing and watch the boats pass by from the living room windows.