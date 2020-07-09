21 St John Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool furnished carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet furnished oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

St. Johns Blvd Boca Royale - Highly desirable exclusive Boca Royale gated secluded community, lush established landscaping gives a Norman Rockwell feel, this is a furnished home and or unfurnished however the owners do prefer to keep it furnished, 3 bedrooms ( 3rd bedroom is set up as an office with a private added skylight area, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car side entry garage, brick paver circular driveway, Front door opens to a most incredible view of the lake and golf course, high ceilings, double sliders fully retract out of the way in the living room and master bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook, built-in oven and built-in cooktop Island, carpeted except for wet areas, HOA approval and restrictions, HOA membership transfer for social membership and use of resort pool, landscaping and lawn care and outside pest control included. Golf course package if paid by the tenant. Pets negotiable 30 lbs. and under. Annual $2200.00, Minimum 3 month seasonal for $3400.00



(RLNE4768746)