Sarasota County, FL
21 St John Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

21 St John Blvd

21 Saint John Boulevard · (941) 255-7220 ext. 613
Location

21 Saint John Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL 34223

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21 St John Blvd · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1857 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
St. Johns Blvd Boca Royale - Highly desirable exclusive Boca Royale gated secluded community, lush established landscaping gives a Norman Rockwell feel, this is a furnished home and or unfurnished however the owners do prefer to keep it furnished, 3 bedrooms ( 3rd bedroom is set up as an office with a private added skylight area, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car side entry garage, brick paver circular driveway, Front door opens to a most incredible view of the lake and golf course, high ceilings, double sliders fully retract out of the way in the living room and master bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook, built-in oven and built-in cooktop Island, carpeted except for wet areas, HOA approval and restrictions, HOA membership transfer for social membership and use of resort pool, landscaping and lawn care and outside pest control included. Golf course package if paid by the tenant. Pets negotiable 30 lbs. and under. Annual $2200.00, Minimum 3 month seasonal for $3400.00

(RLNE4768746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 St John Blvd have any available units?
21 St John Blvd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 St John Blvd have?
Some of 21 St John Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 St John Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
21 St John Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 St John Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 St John Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 21 St John Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 21 St John Blvd offers parking.
Does 21 St John Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 St John Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 St John Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 21 St John Blvd has a pool.
Does 21 St John Blvd have accessible units?
No, 21 St John Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 21 St John Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 St John Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 St John Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 St John Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
