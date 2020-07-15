1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101

Amenities

Short term, one bedroom condo in waterfront community walking distance to Siesta Key.. - This cozy one bedroom condo, on the ground floor, would be a great place for a base camp for your fun in the sun. This condo is located just over the bridge from Siesta Key. You can hop on the Siesta Key trolley to go to the beach or shopping and dining. Back at your place you have your choice of two heated pools. tennis or pickleball, clubhouse, a stroll along the waterfront board walk, relaxing at the waterfront gazebo, or fishing from the pier. There is also an area for BBQ, as well as kayak storage. This property can be rented for short term-$1400 per month only. Community laundry close by. Call today for your slice of paradise!



No Pets Allowed



