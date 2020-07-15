All apartments in Sarasota County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101

1604 Stickney Point Road · (941) 328-8999
Location

1604 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL 34231

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Amenities

pool
shuffle board
tennis court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
tennis court
Short term, one bedroom condo in waterfront community walking distance to Siesta Key.. - This cozy one bedroom condo, on the ground floor, would be a great place for a base camp for your fun in the sun. This condo is located just over the bridge from Siesta Key. You can hop on the Siesta Key trolley to go to the beach or shopping and dining. Back at your place you have your choice of two heated pools. tennis or pickleball, clubhouse, a stroll along the waterfront board walk, relaxing at the waterfront gazebo, or fishing from the pier. There is also an area for BBQ, as well as kayak storage. This property can be rented for short term-$1400 per month only. Community laundry close by. Call today for your slice of paradise!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5467827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have any available units?
1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have?
Some of 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101's amenities include pool, shuffle board, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 offer parking?
No, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 has a pool.
Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have accessible units?
No, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101 does not have units with air conditioning.
