Apartment List
/
FL
/
riverview
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

31 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Riverview, FL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Riverview is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir, Riverview, FL
Studio
$1,108
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1071 sqft
This upscale community is near I-75 and just 20 minutes from Downtown Tampa. Beautiful finishes including nine-foot ceilings in each home. Apartments include a washer and dryer, porches and patios, and detached garages.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5805 Legacy Crescent Pl #101
5805 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
749 sqft
5805 Legacy Crescent Pl #101 Available 09/15/20 RIVERVIEW: Allegro Palms - Ground Floor Unit - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! Adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community of Allegro Palm.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201
5821 Legacy Crescent Place, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
691 sqft
5821 Legacy Crescent Pl #201 Available 08/17/20 RIVERVIEW: 2nd floor unit in Allegro Palm - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo that an inside utility room with washer/dryer included, screened balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Riverview
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 01:57 AM
2 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Results within 5 miles of Riverview
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Heather Lakes at Brandon
1245 Coolridge Drive
1245 Coolridge Drive, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
- Call today to schedule an appointment to see this beautiful 2 bedroom villa! This villa has tile flooring throughout, a fenced in yard, central air, plenty of natural lighting and has been freshly painted.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6304 EUGENE ACRES LANE
6304 Eugene Acres Ln, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home for rent with all updated stainless steel appliances!! Washer and dryer hook ups. Quiet dead end street and MORE!!! Application fee is $50 per adult.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
244 Red Maple Place
244 Red Maple Place, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Brandon Condo - Come home to this gated condominium community in the heart of Brandon! The 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo features an open living are, and split floorplan with eating space off of the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
803 Lake Haven Square
803 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo in quiet and convenient Park Lake at Parsons. Rent includes water, sewer and trash removal. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Riverview
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
14 Units Available
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct, Tampa, FL
Studio
$900
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$926
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
834 sqft
Welcome home to Puritan Place Apartments! Located in the heart of Tampa, Florida, Puritan Place Apartments gives easy access to everything you could possibly need. Puritan Place is situated just minutes from I-275, Hwy.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
$
14 Units Available
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1134 sqft
Southern Cove Apartments is a beautiful Residential Neighborhood, surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 01:58 AM
3 Units Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$882
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
26 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
933 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:14 PM
28 Units Available
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1150 sqft
Welcome home to River Pointe Apartment Homes located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7600 Abbey Lane Unit C
7600 Abbey Lane, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
936 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to your 1 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in a quiet, shaded community in the heart of Tampa. This condo is located on two floors (2nd and 3rd).

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7601 Abbey Lane #218B
7601 Abbey Lane, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
747 sqft
7601 Abbey Lane #218B Available 09/15/20 1 Bed/1 Bath, Ground Floor Condo at Place One! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th!! Ground floor condo, conveniently located steps from the pool has new appliances and new paint.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Garden Springs
8207 Bowles Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$965
Renovated community that is pet friendly, family friendly in the tampa area! We have 1,2,3,4 bedrooms available! Call today to schedule an appointment before all our homes are rented! (RLNE1906942)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hyde Park
1725 W Arch St
1725 West Arch Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
727 sqft
North Hyde Park Vintage Home Awaits YOU! Warm and inviting 2/1 home with covered front porch. carpeted living and dining room combo.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Tampa Heights
412 E Columbus Dr
412 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1054 sqft
Available August 7th!! 3 bedroom home located off Columbus Ave! Central heat and air, Huge fenced yard, hardwood floors, full kitchen! Close to downtown and shopping! Contact us at 727-712-6073 option 2

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
East Lake - Orient Park
2814 ANTHONY DRIVE
2814 Anthony Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
660 sqft
Cozy Tampa rental unit with large lot. This 2/1 has been updated and is rent ready! This unit is minutes from the interstate as well as local shopping and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Seminole Heights
5113 N NEBRASKA AVENUE
5113 Nebraska Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
530 sqft
Welcome to Urban Heights! One Bedroom/One Bathroom apartment right in the middle of Seminole Heights. Walking distance to amazing restaurants in this neighborhood. Water/sewer & trash included in the rental price.
City Guide for Riverview, FL

Golf, Busch Gardens, picture-perfect locales - sound enticing? Look no further than Riverview, Florida.

As per the 2010 census, 71,050 people reside in 27,513 households in the 24.4 sq. km area of Riverview, a southern suburb of Tampa. With many educational institutions in the vicinity, an air quality index of 81.8%, a vibrant community life with plenty of movie theaters, bars, and libraries, a staggering 2011 golf courses, and the fabled tropical climate, Riverview beats the combined average of all the top 100 best places to live. Where else can you watch both sunset and sunrise over the water and go on cruises without having to buy airline tickets for the family to get to the ship? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Riverview, FL

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Riverview is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Riverview in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRiverview 3 Bedroom ApartmentsRiverview Accessible ApartmentsRiverview Apartments with BalconiesRiverview Apartments with Garages
Riverview Apartments with GymsRiverview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverview Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRiverview Apartments with ParkingRiverview Apartments with PoolsRiverview Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Riverview Cheap ApartmentsRiverview Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverview Furnished ApartmentsRiverview Luxury ApartmentsRiverview Pet Friendly ApartmentsRiverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa