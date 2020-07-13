/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in River Ridge, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9905 Gray Fox Drive
9905 Gray Fox Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
Comfortable Updated 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This home features an updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and solid wood cabinets, Vinyl Planking Flooring in the Living Areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Entertain on the Cement Patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
5641 Mercado Drive
5641 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1912 sqft
5641 Mercado Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8659 Castillian Way
8659 Castillian Way, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8659 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fees!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Coming soon. 3bd/2ba SECTION 8 APPROVED - To be added to the showing wait list email Christy@Rentworkspm.com with your name, email address and phone #. We anticipate the home being ready for move in around September 15,2020.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Virginia City
4209 Mesa Dr
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15846 POND RUSH CT
15846 Pond Rush Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2355 sqft
SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Oaks Hills
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Clemente East
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL.. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Highlands
11635 Scallop Drive
11635 Scallop Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1831 sqft
11635 Scallop Drive Available 08/01/20 Rare 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Port Richey - This home features 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 baths, nearly new kitchen with Granite Countertops, Tile in the Living/Dining Room/Kitchen/Baths, Brand New Carpet in all 4
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
White Cross Riverside Allottment
5644 La Salle Ct 5644
5644 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
River views! 2 Bed with W/D Included - Property Id: 311057 5644 won't last long! Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom on the river. Call Peter today to tour the property. 727-409-7462. River's Edge awaits! $950 rent with a 12 month lease.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10800 Torino Drive 2
10800 Torino Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Great Trinity location at a happy price - Property Id: 282853 Great Trinity location. Minutes to Palm Harbor and New Port Richey. New Home Goods and Sprouts market.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8621 Ravenna Drive
8621 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8621 Ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8637 ravenna Drive
8637 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8637 ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Gardens Estates
4936 Bola Street
4936 Bola Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
Newly Renovated Spacious 3/2/1 In New Port Richey - This home features Three spacious Bedrooms, open Kitchen/Living Area with Granite Countertops. Bathrooms renovated with new fixtures and vanities. New flooring and paint through the home.
