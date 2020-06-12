/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in River Park, FL
River Park
310 Shady Lane
310 Northeast Shady Lane, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2039 sqft
OCEAN ACCESS KEY WEST STYLE HOME - OPEN CONCEPT WITH FANTASTIC RIVER VIEWS FROM MASTER, LIVING ROOM, GUEST ROOM, SCREENED PORCH AND OF COURSE THE DOCK!! CUSTOM CBS HOME W METAL ROOF, REAL WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL
River Park
168 Prima Vista
168 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
168 Prima Vista Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 home!!! - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3285329)
River Park
15 Santa Maria Way
15 Santa Maria Way, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1779 sqft
WATER FRONT HOME. Fully Furnished with boat ramp in 55+ Spanish Lakes Riverfront Community. Tons of activities, community pool, tennis, club house and other facilities. $80.00 Broker background check fee per person.
Results within 1 mile of River Park
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1434 Southwest Broadview Street
1434 Southwest Broadview Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1775 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1561 SE Sutton Street
1561 Southeast Sutton Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1848 sqft
Relax or entertain on the huge screened porch at the back of this roomy 3/2/2 on a quiet dead end street. Nicely updated and upgraded bathrooms along with Stainless appliances in the kitchen.
374 SE Husted Terrace N
374 Southeast Husted Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2400 sqft
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.
368 SE Husted Terrace
368 SE Husted Ter, Port St. Lucie, FL
Be the first to occupy this Newly constructed 4 bedroom home with Granite Countertops and open Kitchen/Living floorplan that leads out to a large covered patio w outside fans. Master has private entrace to patio and sunk in tub with w open shower.
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished
332 NE Cullman - 1
332 Northeast Cullman Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage large yard Nice curb appeal property is Clean and ready for move in Pets allowed with restrictions No HOA Washer/dryer included Tenant pays al utilties All utilities and yard maintenance paid by tenant Tenant
Results within 5 miles of River Park
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue
438 Southeast Streamlet Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1875 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
407 SW Souris Ave
407 SW Souris Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
332 Northwest La Playa Street
332 Northwest La Playa Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1132 SW Bayamo Avenue
1132 Southwest Bayamo Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1604 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with lots of tile plus a large Florida room and fenced yard
395 NW Sheffield Lane
395 Sheffield Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2930 sqft
Large House in Gated Golf Community - Amazing, almost 3000 sqft 2 story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, spacious loft and super long lake views.
2145 NW Padova St
2145 NW Padova Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1920 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single family home - Property Id: 282959 community of Vizcaya Falls in the Torino area. Tiles floors throughout living and wet area. Carpeted bedrooms. Security system, cable, internet comes with the home.
360 NW Shoreline Circle
360 Shoreline Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1661 sqft
Cascades 55+ Seasonal Rental - Seasonal Rental! Available September -April. Gorgeous 3/2/2 with pool overlooking the lake. One tenant must be 55+. No one under 18. Master bedroom and 1 guest bedroom both have king sized beds.
807 SW Trouville Ave
807 Southwest Trouville Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city - 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage fenced yard home in SW side of the city. Centrally located to good schools, shops. Dog friendly but no cats. 1440 living sqft, with no carpet.
2808 Bucccaneer Circle
2808 Southeast Buccaneer Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/2/1 - Adorable 3/2/1 Home in Port St Lucie! Available 05/01/19 (RLNE4814440)
5952 Hann Drive
5952 Northwest Hann Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2448 sqft
Torino - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot - Beautiful 3/2/2 car garage home on a large private lot backups to a canal.
750 SE Damask Avenue
750 Southeast Damask Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1760 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN PSL W/ 2 MASTER SUITES! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is centrally located to US 1, Southbend area, and Floresta Elementary.
386 Southwest Homeland Road
386 Southwest Homeland Road, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1576 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
