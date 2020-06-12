120 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in River Park, FL

/
River Park
1 Unit Available
136 SE Prima Vista - 1
136 Southeast Prima Vista Boulevard, River Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
2/1 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions WD Hookups 136 SE Prima Vista Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL is a single family home that contains 790 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
36 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
975 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
118 SW Ray - 1
118 Southwest Ray Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
2/2 SFH No HOA Tenant pays all utilties Pets allowed with restrictions W/D and additional laundry room Single family home that contains 900 sq ft and was built in 1973. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
4 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8362 Mulligan Circle
8362 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1761 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with water and golf views. Very close to the beautiful community pool and playground. Guarded gated community with 3 golf courses, club house,tennis, restaurants and fast access to I-95.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Royal Green Circle
1508 Southeast Royal Green Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
LIGHT AND BRIGHT 2/2 ON THE SECOND FLOOR WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE & POOL. TILE IN THE LIVING AREAS & VINYL WOOD FLOORING IN THE BEDROOMS. TENANT WILL NEED TO HAVE COA APPROVAL & COMPLETED APPLICATIONS BEFORE MOVING IN.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
390 Baysinger Avenue
390 Baysinger Avenue, White City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
680 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in White City - Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath house in White City. Electric and Lawn service included. New vinyl plank flooring throughout. Washing machine. No Dogs. Cats considered. (RLNE5817688)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1662 SE Collette Court
1662 Southeast Collette Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
953 sqft
1662 SE Collette Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with garage - Subject to tenant criteria (RLNE3270342)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
151 SW Palm Dr., Apt 304
151 Palm Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
960 sqft
Very private unit with golf course view. Ready to move in. Conveniently located in the heart of St. Lucie West, close to shops, restaurants, movies, minutes away from I-95, and the beautiful Florida beaches. Laundry inside.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
414 Sandpiper Drive
414 Sandpiper Drive, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1104 sqft
Nice and clean 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with a tiled Florida room. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, cable, internet, lawn care, community amenities and guard gated.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
430 NW Lismore Lane
430 Lismore Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac overlooking preserve. Whole house generator! Plantation shutters, Tiled Florida room lanai. Florida room is AC'd.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
173 SW Pisces Terrace
173 Southwest Pisces Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1144 sqft
Your home away from home just bring your toothbrush! Ideal fully furnished home for that seasonal vacation.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2737 SE Brevard Avenue
2737 Southeast Brevard Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
924 sqft
Won't last !!!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fort Pierce South
1 Unit Available
951 Fra-Mar Place
951 Fra-Mar Place, Fort Pierce South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 951 Fra-Mar Place in Fort Pierce South. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
360 Ashley Street
360 Ashley Street, Indian River Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
988 sqft
This delightful home located in Fort Pierce FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 988sqft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2510 SE Anchorage Cove
2510 SE Anchorage Cv, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2510 SE Anchorage Cove in Port St. Lucie. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
The Reserve
1 Unit Available
8410 Mulligan Circle
8410 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1577 sqft
This home is right on the end with the reserve next to you. Right in the center of Port Saint Lucie at PGA. You also have complete access to the beautiful Island Club facilitates which includes a gym, pool and clubhouse activities.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1694 SE Green Acres Circle
1694 Southeast Green Acres Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
874 sqft
Cute first floor unit with tile in main areas and carpet in bedrooms. W/D hookup available.
