furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
128 Furnished Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning September 16th, 2019. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BOULEVARD
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Looking for a longer term guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4565 DUHME ROAD
4565 Duhme Road, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MRS CLEAN will love living in this remodeled, light and bright, corner unit in The Madrigal, a quaint 55+, 20 unit complex that is very quiet and peaceful, and the LOCATION could not be better! Within a mile and a half you have the Pristine Gulf of
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
170 174TH AVENUE E
170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home. Located in quiet community of Redington Shores, FL just a 3-5 minute walk to beautiful Gulf Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10220 Gulf Blvd unit 1
10220 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,195
605 sqft
Treasure Island Beach 1 Bedroom Apartment Available! Long Term! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-857-0303 Come check out this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located directly on Treasure Island Beach on Gulf Blvd! Beautifully updated
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
24 Gulf Blvd Apt 1D
24 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1375 sqft
Weekly rental only $1400-$2300 a week!! Call Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159 Beautifully appointed Beach Front Corner unit Three bedroom two Beth Condo ready to fulfill your vacation needs! Our condo is completely stocked with linens, Kitchen supplies,
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17980 GULF BOULEVARD
17980 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1405 sqft
Enjoy the sounds of surf from this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished condo overlooking the the Gulf of Mexico with a welcoming, open floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14770 SHIPWATCH TRACE
14770 Shipwatch Trace, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
This beautiful waterfront community offers many amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11945 143RD STREET
11945 143rd Street, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished 2nd floor end unit at Lakeview of Largo 55+ community - one bedroom, one bath, 750 Sq Ft plus assigned, covered parking space. Cozy balcony with nice view, vinyl window for enclosing during the cooler months, enlarging your living space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
129 104TH AVENUE
129 104th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
555 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Just blocks from the Treasure Island beach, downtown, restaurants,bars and Publix is right down the block.1st floor FURNISHED unit. Building is located on the intercoastal waterway with a fishing pier. Laundry on site.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14800 WALSINGHAM ROAD
14800 Walsingham Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1167 sqft
BEACH LOVERS DREAM – Seasonal rent $1800 - $2600 depending on length of stay and time of year.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
