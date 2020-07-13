/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
6537 SE Federal Hwy Highway
6537 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
Upper 2/2 long term rental available , partial furnished, immaculate condition, washer dryer in unit , water included in rent, screened balcony, front porch, tree lined community, with pool area, bbq grills, commercial and recreational parking
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
748 SW 36th Terrace
748 Southwest 36th Terrace, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1021 sqft
This duplex is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with an open living room area and eat in kitchen. The kitchen has soft close cabinets and all appliances. There is a screened porch off the kitchen leading into a large backyard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
43 MEAD Place
43 Southeast Mead Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
NICE 2/1.5 HALF DUPLEX WITH BIG FAMILY RM AND A SCREENED PORCH PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY RM IN FISHERMAN COVE....RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1124 SE 14th Street
1124 Southeast 14th Street, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1434 sqft
Terrific opportunity to rent a single family home in desirable Stuart. True three bedroom home is super clean and attractive. Plenty of room for trucks, kids and toys. Easy to show. Owner will consider allowing a pet on a case by case basis.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
571 Southwest Glen Crest Way
571 Southwest Glen Crest Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Beautiful Single family home in a top rated school district. Beautiful and well appointed home in Springmonte Subdivision.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
8962 SE Parkway Drive
8962 South E Parkway Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
18 S River Road
18 South River Road, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3129 sqft
Prestigious South Sewall's Point Location! Discover this Custom Built Home, Newly Remodeled and Updated in September 2019.Luxurious Master Retreat,3 additional Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms Plus an Oversized 2.5 Car Garage.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated March 26 at 01:23am
1 Unit Available
1600 SE 7th Street
1600 Southeast 7th Street, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Completely Upgraded Kitchen. Allows up to two pets. Trucks allowed. Great school district. Carport! Conveniently located to all services just off of East Ocean. Lawn maintenance included along with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11 Southwest Hideaway Place - 11
11 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
850 sqft
WEEKLY / MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL $800 A WEEK / $2800 MONTHLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES Newly remodeled,great location, CLOSE TO BEACHES, SHOPPING AND MORE Great central location.
1 of 70
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3071 S.e. Aster Ln
3071 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1011 sqft
*Rates based on lease term. See details below. 3 month min. lease required. Call/text owner directly to discuss: Wendy/Cell 423-534-5017. Exquisitely FURNISHED, HUGE 1BED /1 BATH LUXURY CONDO. Beautiful plantation shutters and no carpet.
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1289 NE Ocean Blvd.
1289 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1175 sqft
**Condo is available November and/or December 2019.** Leave those cold winters behind and come enjoy the warm Florida sunshine! This beautifully furnished oceanfront condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
63 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1369 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! NOW OPEN! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal tour or virtual tour. Click Here to View our Virtual Tour Live in the heart of it all at Sonceto.
Similar Pages
Port Salerno 2 BedroomsPort Salerno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Salerno 3 BedroomsPort Salerno Apartments with Balcony
Port Salerno Apartments with GaragePort Salerno Apartments with ParkingPort Salerno Apartments with PoolPort Salerno Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FL
Riviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FL