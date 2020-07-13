/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM
93 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Richey, FL
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
5641 Mercado Drive
5641 Mericado Drive, Port Richey, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
1912 sqft
5641 Mercado Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - NOW PRE-LEASING for JULY THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8659 Castillian Way
8659 Castillian Way, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8659 Castillian Way Available 09/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fees!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8621 Ravenna Drive
8621 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8621 Ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8637 ravenna Drive
8637 Ravenna Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1864 sqft
8637 ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
Results within 1 mile of Port Richey
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hillandale
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Green Key Estates
6615 Del Prado Terrace
6615 Del Prado Terrace, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
Property is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. Kitchen has tile floor with fridge, stove and microwave appliances. Two bedrooms have carpet flooring and the separate 3rd bedroom is concrete.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6325 Missouri Ave
6325 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1447 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath within walking distance of Downtown New Port Richey - Location Location Location! Parking is not a problem. Don't miss out on this awesome single family house with tons of character.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ridge Crest Gardens
8653 Spanish Moss dr
8653 Spanish Moss Drive, Jasmine Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1501 sqft
Rare 4 Bedroom in Port Richey - This Home Features Four Bedrooms a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Timber Woods
7026 Oelsner St
7026 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1800 sqft
3/2 townhome with Garage and bonus storage/workshop - 3 bedroom two bath duplex west of US 19 can possibly be used as a 4th bedroom, close to everything! Upon entering this home you are welcomed by a living room and a stairway to the bottom floor
1 of 17
Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
Custom Commerce Center
8651 Candida Ln
8651 Candida Ln, New Port Richey East, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1912 sqft
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6910 Julia Ct 6910
6910 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
1 X 1 All tile flooring! Ready July! Villa style - Property Id: 310945 6910 is a dream come true! Beautiful unit that has all tile flooring, no carpet. Villa style living in a quaint property, Julia Court cottages.
Results within 5 miles of Port Richey
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
9905 Gray Fox Drive
9905 Gray Fox Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
Comfortable Updated 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This home features an updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and solid wood cabinets, Vinyl Planking Flooring in the Living Areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Entertain on the Cement Patio.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
2527 CHANCERY DR
2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1119 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Park
10110 Cherry Creek Ln
10110 Cherry Creek Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1260 sqft
Coming soon. 3bd/2ba SECTION 8 APPROVED - To be added to the showing wait list email Christy@Rentworkspm.com with your name, email address and phone #. We anticipate the home being ready for move in around September 15,2020.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Virginia City
4209 Mesa Dr
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Temple Terrace
7037 Colfax Dr
7037 Colfax Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1319 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a HUGE BONUS ROOM that could be used as a bedroom or living area. This charming home sits on almost a half acre and includes 3 Car carport and large screened in back patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Coventry
7338 Coventry Drive
7338 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 1.
