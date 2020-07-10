/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
55 Apartments for rent in Port Richey, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
Results within 5 miles of Port Richey
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5135 Gemstone Dr 101
5135 Gemstone Drive, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
Spacious condo right near the beach - Property Id: 90517 Feel the breeze in this spacious condo in a nice and quiet beach community. Less than 2 minutes walking distance to all major shopping centers and grocery stores.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home – includes cable/internet,
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
White Cross Riverside Allottment
5644 La Salle Ct 5644
5644 La Salle Court, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
780 sqft
River views! 2 Bed with W/D Included - Property Id: 311057 5644 won't last long! Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom on the river. Call Peter today to tour the property. 727-409-7462. River's Edge awaits! $950 rent with a 12 month lease.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 33
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6042 COUNTRY RIDGE LANE
6042 Country Ridge Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1798 sqft
TIMBER GREENS...ALL READY FOR YOU...2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAG HOME LOCATED ON POND WITH CONSERVATION BEYOND POND...A SERENE LOCATION...
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE
7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL).
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2914 FORRESTAL COURT
2914 Forrestal Court, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
Great layout! This is a cute 1 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. The kitchen has a breakfast bar that overlooks the living room/dining room combo. You have sliding glass doors that open from the Living room to closed porch.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! FURNISHED SUMMER RENTAL! Available July 9-Nov 8 only ONLY.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4739 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
4008 El Merita Court - 1
4008 El Merita Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
891 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Village Woods
7504 Danube Ln
7504 Danube Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1129 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 55+ CONDO - Property Id: 236313 Fully furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, kitchen, lanai. Cable, water, trash pick up and lawn maintenance included.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
4429 Floramar Ter.
4429 Floramar Terrace, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1060 sqft
Water Front!! Gorgeous 2/2 with direct Gulf access, private dock, fenced yard, tile floors, bonus room and HUGE Florida room!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7622 Mitchell Ranch Rd.
7622 Mitchell Ranch Road, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Cute New Port Richey Home - You are viewing a spacious 3/2 home in New Port Richey. This home boasts an open tile floorplan, washer/dryer in unit, and fenced in backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Square
4139 Claremont Dr
4139 Claremont Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
Available now. Two bedroom two bathroom single-family home with one car garage. Central heat and air, fresh paint on the interior, tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms which have new carpet. Screened in back patio for entertaining.
