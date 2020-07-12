/
72 Apartments for rent in Port Richey, FL with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5658 MARBELLA DRIVE
5658 Marbella Dr, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1864 sqft
Under Construction. Only applicants for limited time are eligible for 1/2 MONTH FREE RENT INCENTIVE( for limited time ) and no application fee. Pool Opening 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
1 of 58
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Avila Bay Townhomes
8638 CANDIDA LANE
8638 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1742 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE AND FIRST MONTH RENT INCENTIVE ONE MONTH FREE RENT ( for limited time ). Pool Opening Summer 2020! Avila Bay is a community of 2, 3 & 4 bedroom BRAND NEW townhome rentals.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pointe Pleasant Harbour Condominiums
4823 Ebbtide Lane 101
4823 Ebbtide Lane, Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1098 sqft
Must See! Fully Furnished Waterfront Condo in Port Richey - Enjoy the Florida Lifestyle in this completely furnished 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Corner Unit overlooking the Pithlachascotee River! This Tastefully Updated Unit features a fully equipped Kitchen
Results within 1 mile of Port Richey
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town of New Port Richey
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 2
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
892 sqft
New Boutique Rental in Downtown NPR - Property Id: 283510 Brand new luxury boutique community in downtown New Port Richey. (up to $1675) Great location by major Hospitals, State Parks, Hudson, Trinity and US-19.
Results within 5 miles of Port Richey
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
9421 Sunshine Boulevard
9421 Sunshine Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1708 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Brandywine Condo
7109 KIRSCH COURT
7109 Kirsch Court, New Port Richey East, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
This is a very spacious, nice Condo in the Brandywine complex. Large rooms, big kitchen and good location. The HOA management is in the process of repainting the exterior and making improvements. The HOA fee is included in the rent.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Flor-a-mar
5044 Bonito Dr
5044 Bonito Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Fully furnished waterfront rental - Property Id: 77397 FULLY FURNISHED Waterside Home 2 beds, 2 baths, pool, boat dock and car port Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5402 Merkin Pl
5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2665 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985 This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgewood
7829 Edinburgh Drive
7829 Edinburgh Drive, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1622 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,622 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8309 Night Owl Court
8309 Night Owl Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,045
2213 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12303 PARTRIDGE HILL ROW
12303 Partridge Hill Row, Bayonet Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1519 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage is located in the Beacon Woods Community. You can enjoy the Community Clubhouse, pool, outdoor grills, stage programs, tennis courts, playground, basketball courts, racquetball and shuffleboard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5722 Biscayne Ct #103
5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at River Ridge
8010 Hathaway Drive
8010 Hathaway Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1276 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
8634 GREAT EGRET TRACE
8634 Great Egret Trail, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
GREAT AREA!! Luxury Townhome for lease that you have been looking for in a great area near everything. Looking to lease for a yr or 2?This Townhome has 2 Large Bedrooms & 2 Baths with Living and dining Space plus large Kitchen under 1176 sq feet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Embassy Condo
4747 AZALEA DRIVE
4747 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
952 sqft
QUIET 55 PLUS COMMUNITY - 1st FLOOR CONDO ready for immediate move-in!! Looking for JULY MOVE - IN? No problem! Just reduced to $820 for immediate occupancy, come and get it before it's gone! $1,650 total to move-in (1st months rent plus
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
7837 HARDWICK DRIVE
7837 Hardwick Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Available NOW for move in! Beautiful 2 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom CORNER Condo with 1025 sq feet located in the Millpond Estate community off of State rd 54 in New Port Richey (outskirt of Trinity FL).
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
6035 SEA RANCH DRIVE
6035 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! FURNISHED SUMMER RENTAL! Available July 9-Nov 8 only ONLY.
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sunnybrook Condominiums
4809 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE
4809 Myrtle Oak Drive, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
Gated community, 55+ building, ideal first floor condo, great location, near the club house and no buildings behind you. Quiet, private roads with no through traffic, great for taking walks or biking.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4008 El Merita Court - 1
4008 El Merita Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
891 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area
