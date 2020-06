Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3/2 in Port LaBelle Spacious 1900sf+ home with split plan. Master bath has garden tub and two walk in closets as is tiled as is common area. Water nearby and in backyard canal part of year. New roof. Single Family ONLY. Two car garage 1/4 acre and no immediate neighbors. This neighborhood is close to elementary middle and high schools. The non-refundable pet deposit required, is 300.00 per pet. Move in with 1st and two securities.