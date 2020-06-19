All apartments in Pine Ridge
Location

5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL 34465

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5070 N Sandalwood Dr · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2645 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear. The master bedroom off pool has a lovely large master bath with dual stations and separate tub, walk in shower. Home offers new flooring, lots of closet space. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space with a formal dining area and small screen area on front entrance. Centrally located to Crystal River, Dunnellon, Inverness and Ocala. Near Shops, banking and schools.
Terms:
Application fees: $50 per person over 18.
Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).
If pet is allowed by owner, a minimum $500.00 pet security will be required.

(RLNE4759710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr have any available units?
5070 N Sandalwood Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5070 N Sandalwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5070 N Sandalwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 N Sandalwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr offer parking?
No, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr has a pool.
Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 N Sandalwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5070 N Sandalwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
