5070 N Sandalwood Dr

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear. The master bedroom off pool has a lovely large master bath with dual stations and separate tub, walk in shower. Home offers new flooring, lots of closet space. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet space with a formal dining area and small screen area on front entrance. Centrally located to Crystal River, Dunnellon, Inverness and Ocala. Near Shops, banking and schools.

Terms:

Application fees: $50 per person over 18.

Rent amount shown is based on paying: 1st month, last month and security equal to the month's rent (3x rent amt).

If pet is allowed by owner, a minimum $500.00 pet security will be required.



(RLNE4759710)