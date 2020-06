Amenities

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills. Highly desirable end unit has a great open feeling with lots of natural light. The spacious first floor has a Great room with living and dining area, 1/2 bath, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and bright breakfast nook. Enjoy the perfect screened lanai with private backyard. The second floor features wood flooring. The ideal design with two guest bedrooms and bathroom plus a spacious master suite with walk in closet and luxury bath plus the convenience of the washer and dryer upstairs too. This town home is ready to move in! This town home has all Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club membership privileges. Available Starting July 1st 2020