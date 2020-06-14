All apartments in Pine Ridge
Find more places like 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Ridge, FL
/
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct

1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Ridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL 34461

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890

If interested please
SEND TEXT OR CALL
352-270-5011
Having issues with emails

The Townhouse comes furnished
If needed no extra charge
BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME This home is in exceptional condition and ready to move in. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and with pool nearby as well as all the privileges of the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club social membership included . The perfect rental or ideal for enjoying the lifestyle of this gated community all year around. Updated and upgraded throughout with tile and carpet flooring, stainless appliances, wood cabinetry, solid surface counters, premium lighting & ceiling fans, plus so much more. Spacious kitchen, dining room/great room combination and a half bath downstairs with it's larger bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. The screened lanai is overlooking beautiful canopied live oaks for your own private retreat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233890
Property Id 233890

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have any available units?
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have?
Some of 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Ridge.
Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct does offer parking.
Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct has a pool.
Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have accessible units?
No, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Ridge 2 BedroomsPine Ridge 3 Bedrooms
Pine Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerPine Ridge Furnished Apartments
Pine Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLGainesville, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTrinity, FLLady Lake, FLLeesburg, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FLPebble Creek, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL
Beverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College