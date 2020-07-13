/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
88 Apartments for rent in Pasadena Hills, FL with pool
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Chapel Creek
34830 HIGHBURY LANE
34830 Highbury Lane, Pasadena Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
BEAUTIFUL almost NEW home in Chapel Creek. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home backs up to a beautiful pond, with plenty of back yard space. The UPGRADED flooring is AMAZING. Upgraded cabinets and granite countertops with ample space.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena Hills
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
5904 WILLOW RIDGE DRIVE
5904 Willow Ridge Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath corner unit condominium on the desirable first floor. NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING BEING INSTALLED NOW IN ALL THE ROOMS! Neutral beige color throughout with ceiling fans in the bedrooms and family room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
36009 Deer Creek Dr Unit 104
36009 Deer Creek Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1029 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 about This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has ceramic tile floors throughout. Living room and kitchen in center of plan with bedrooms and bathrooms on either side in a split plan. Laundry with washer and dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8356 OLIVE BROOK DRIVE
8356 Olive Brook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2772 sqft
Don't miss out this Gorgeous 2 story, 4beds 3 bath and 2.5 garage plus loft and office, extra space for storage in highly anticipated NATIONS'S FIRST CRYSTAL LAGOON COMMUNITY. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and baths.
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,815
2054 sqft
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena Hills
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
28 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
13 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
146 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30046 Granda Hills Court
30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1184 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31216 Chatterly Drive
31216 Chatterly Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2080 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Saddle Creek Manor
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop
27610 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1176 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage! Look in Description for the Virtual Tour! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 1 car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
27417 SILVER THATCH DRIVE
27417 Silver Thatch Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2643 sqft
Amazing POOL home in the GATED section of Seven Oaks with LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL and POOL CARE ALL INCLUDED! Don't miss this much sought after opportunity to rent a custom styled POOL home in a GATED and thriving community with lots of open floor
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31404 Philmar Ln
31404 Philmar Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1598 sqft
Meadow Pointe Heatherstone Community beautiful 3/2 with 1598 Sq.Ft. is ready for a new Tenant. Neutral colors through out spacious living room with high volume and vaulted ceilings, open layout.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
31138 Harthorn Ct.
31138 Harthorn Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1603 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 on Cul-de-sac - Spacious 3/2 in a Cul-de-sac with no backyard neighbors and it is fully fenced in the gated community of Wrencrest! Large living/dining room with vaulted ceilings. Entire interior home has just been freshly painted.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Saddlebrook Village West
27042 SILVERLEAF WAY
27042 Silverleaf Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3498 sqft
A MUST SEE!! Completely renovated, 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATH, 3495 sqft, move in ready home. This property is located in the highly desirable Saddlebrook Village community.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Country Walk
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2061 sqft
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Point
30653 Tremont Drive
30653 Tremont Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1848 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,848 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 25
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30846 White Bird Ave
30846 White Bird Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1711 sqft
Spectacular 4 bed/2 bath with Bonus loft in Country Walk! Spacious Conservation Lot! Upon entering the home, you will see stunning wood floors. The great room has a perfect pass through to the kitchen, ideal for entertaining.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Fairway Village
5339 SAND CRANE COURT
5339 Sand Crane Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1881 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME IN BEAUTIFUL RESORT SETTING WITH MANY AMENITIES. UPSCALE FURNISHINGS AND TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. KING BED IN MASTER BEDROOM ALSO A KING BED IN GUEST BEDROOM. LARGE MASTER BATH WITH SHOWER NO TUBS.
1 of 24
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2947 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhome in the beautiful, gated Seven Oaks Subdivision. A light and bright end unit. Includes a covered and screened lanai.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLJasmine Estates, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLGroveland, FLBelleair Bluffs, FL