Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panama City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
618 Gabriel Street
618 Gabriel Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
618 Gabriel Street Available 08/06/20 - This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located near shopping and dining. Large partially fenced in back yard, with an open patio. Fresh paint and new flooring. Living room equipped with a fireplace.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
King Estates
3134 Lawton Court
3134 Lawton Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1544 sqft
3134 Lawton Court Available 08/06/20 - This property is located in the King Estates subdivision. This home has been freshly painted and includes a brick fireplace, a large family room, and a two-car garage. *No Pets* No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833433)

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venetian VIllas
3919 Verona Circle
3919 Verona Circle, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1406 sqft
3919 Verona Circle Available 07/15/20 -- - Located in the much desired community of Venetian Villa in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Ct
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
- This home is located in Panama City, close to school, shopping, and dining. This home features tile and carpet flooring throughout the home, a large living area with a fireplace, separate dining area, and a garden tub in the master bathroom.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
324 E. Beach Drive, Unit 301
324 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
664 sqft
Third Floor Bay Front Cove Harbor Condo. One bedroom condo with views! Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Community pool, boat dock, beach and awning areas. Stack-able washer and dryer. Sorry no pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
240 Harmon Avenue, 211
240 Harmon Avenue, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come back to the Cove and enjoy the simple elegance of waterfront living...Beautiful, fully restored waterfront apartment community with spectacular views of Masselina Bayou in the Cove.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Woodridge
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bunkers Cove
807 Cherry St. #2
807 Cherry Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
807 Cherry St. #2 - 807 Cherry St. #2 Available 07/15/20 - Newly refurbished downstairs 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment located in the historic district of The Cove. Original refinished real wood parquet and tile floors throughout .
Results within 1 mile of Panama City

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greentree Heights
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1120 sqft
- *25% off deposit for active military* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4215 Florence Tolsma Way
4215 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1357 sqft
4215 Florence Tolsma Way - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1357 sq ft. Built in 2013. Kitchen has solid surface counters and tiled back splash. Stainless Appliances. Upgraded cabinets. Fireplace-electric.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/27/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6813 Noel Rd
6813 Noel Road, Bay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3120 sqft
6813 Noel Rd - Large 5 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Bayou George, just off Hwy 2301. Large kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. On well and septic- No water bill. Pets ok, restrictions apply. Pet deposit required. On large lot.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bylsma Manor Estates
4207 Florence Tolsma Way
4207 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2433 sqft
4207 Florence Tolsma Way - Beautiful brick home located in Bylsma Manor Estates in North Panama City just past the 23rd St / Hwy 231 corridor.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland City
2708 Amelia Ave
2708 Amelia Avenue, Springfield, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2221 sqft
-- - Located in the much desired community of Highland City in Panama City, this beautiful completely remodeled 1 story 5 bedroom 3 bath home is convenient to shopping, dining, the best schools and centrally located to the Worlds Most Beautiful

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hammocks
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
3009 Hawthorne Place Available 07/17/20 - This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.
City Guide for Panama City, FL

Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!

Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Panama City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panama City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

