89 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with parking
Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...
You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.
Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!
Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!
So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panama City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.