26 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, FL with move-in specials
When Rep. Ralph Blank Jr. received approval to charter the village of Palm Springs in 1957, that village spanned no more than 700 acres of dairy farm. One year later, he had over 400 homes occupying the land.
Palm Springs has seen growth at breakneck speed. In 2012, the village’s population was just over 20,000. That’s a startling 73.9 percent growth from 2000. People are flocking to this little village in Palm Beach County, and they’re deciding to stay put. With the average home price being fairly close to the national average and the average rent being just a tad bit higher, finding a home for sale or apartment for rent can be more affordable than many other places in Palm Beach County. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Palm Springs apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Palm Springs apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.