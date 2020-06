Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen. There is bar seating in the living room and kitchen with a pass through section that would be great for entertaining. A separate breakfast area provides ample space for eating. The converted garage was fully finished and made into a gorgeous sitting room, with hard wood floors and built in shelving and cabinets. All 3 additional bedrooms are tiled, spacious and include ceiling fans and large closets. The fun really begins when you step out back onto the screened porch that overlooks the sparkling pool and huge back yard.

View this home in 3D: https://view.ricohtours.com/8f948189-a766-4b4f-ae65-ebbf0f3f9c4d/



(RLNE4135135)