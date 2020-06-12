4117 PACE LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful kitchen with nice appliances (fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, electric stove). Nice cabinets & Counter tops. SPLIT bedroom floor plan ~ Master bedroom suite features a walk in closet with shelving, master bath suite with shower only (no tub) and nice vanity. Inside laundry with hookups. Huge fenced in backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered) Updates in master bedroom will be shown in the updated ad pics coming soon! Home is vacant and is ready for move in!