All apartments in Pace
Find more places like 4117 PACE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pace, FL
/
4117 PACE LN
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM

4117 PACE LN

4117 Pace Lane · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful kitchen with nice appliances (fridge with ice maker, dishwasher, electric stove). Nice cabinets & Counter tops. SPLIT bedroom floor plan ~ Master bedroom suite features a walk in closet with shelving, master bath suite with shower only (no tub) and nice vanity. Inside laundry with hookups. Huge fenced in backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered) Updates in master bedroom will be shown in the updated ad pics coming soon! Home is vacant and is ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 PACE LN have any available units?
4117 PACE LN has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4117 PACE LN have?
Some of 4117 PACE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 PACE LN currently offering any rent specials?
4117 PACE LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 PACE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 PACE LN is pet friendly.
Does 4117 PACE LN offer parking?
No, 4117 PACE LN does not offer parking.
Does 4117 PACE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 PACE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 PACE LN have a pool?
No, 4117 PACE LN does not have a pool.
Does 4117 PACE LN have accessible units?
No, 4117 PACE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 PACE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 PACE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4117 PACE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4117 PACE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4117 PACE LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pace 3 BedroomsPace Apartments with Balcony
Pace Apartments with Washer-DryerPace Dog Friendly Apartments
Pace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity