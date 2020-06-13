Apartment List
142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL

Finding an apartment in Osprey that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarabay Acres
1 Unit Available
293 HIDDEN BAY DRIVE
293 Hidden Bay Drive, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1568 sqft
AVAILABLE 2020 SEASONAL RENTAL! GATED, WATER VIEWS! WATERFRONT COMMUNITY IN OSPREY! 2 Bedroom 2 bath plus den. Den has French doors. Lots of light from this second floor end unit condo. Front door has disappearing screen for fresh Air.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2560 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
215 RUBENS DRIVE
215 Rubens Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1290 sqft
Top-grade interior, prime location, quality association, excellent value -- you will like this unit for sure. Modern, upgraded, kitchen and baths with new granite, lighting, and cabinetry. Freshly painted. Exquisite low-maintenance plank flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3521 CASEY KEY ROAD
3521 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Gorgeous beach cottage and artist retreat, recently professionally decorated and ready for that perfect getaway. This house has a private 120 foot beach on pristine Casey Key.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3203 CASEY KEY ROAD
3203 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1467 sqft
Get away to the privacy of the Casey Key beach, and an unusual artist's retreat nestled right on the sand dunes. Master suite is on the second floor with views south down the beach and direct across the Gulf of Mexico.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
141 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5611 Bidwell Pkwy #104
5611 Bidwell Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
2/2 Condo - Gated Community - Admirals Walk minutes from Siesta Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom - 1st floor unit is CLEAN and ready to go!! This unit has just been upgraded to new energy efficient windows, door and siding.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7816 Limestone Lane
7816 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
Large Water View Condo w/Garage in Stonehaven - Large (1417sf) newer (2009) 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor condo "unfurnished" w/1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 705 Matland St in Nokomis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
328 Winfield Way
328 Winfield Way, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Welcome to this 2 bedroom 2 bath vacation getaway located a few blocks from Nokomis Beach and Casey Key!! You'll find a spacious livingroom and dining room leading to the kitchen, a fabulous bright and light Florida room in addition to a very

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1713 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Osprey, FL

Finding an apartment in Osprey that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

