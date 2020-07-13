/
apartments under 1000
84 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Ocoee, FL
30 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
1 Unit Available
3000 CLARCONA ROAD
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1050, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
432 sqft
Great mobile home for rent on a corner lot in gated community. This mobile home has one bedroom and one bath with living/dining room combo, kitchen, and storage shed.
Results within 5 miles of Ocoee
10 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
16 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
4 Units Available
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$837
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
935 sqft
Welcome To Southern Oaks Apartments Southern Oaks Apartments is a Beautiful residential neighborhood surrounded by every imaginable community amenity available.
49 Units Available
Kirkman South
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$981
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
38 Units Available
Lockhart
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1003 sqft
This charming community offers a wide range of amenities including a fitness center, pool, and fitness center. Homes offer a private patio and balcony, washer and dryer appliances, and lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1069 S. Hiawassee Road Unit 1333
1069 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
673 sqft
1069 S.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6344 Raleigh St 1115
6344 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
500 sqft
AZUR at Metrowest - AZUR AT METROWEST COMMUNITY, One of the best communities that Metrowest has! This one bedroom, one bath is just perfect for a starter home.The unit is move in ready. It is a gated community with great amenities.
1 Unit Available
5613 Elon Drive
5613 Elon Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1218 sqft
3 Bedroom Home (New Kitchen) In Pine Hills For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status,
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6376 Raleigh Street #2015
6376 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 Condo w/Det Garage in Metrowest - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo is ready for a new tenant. Unit offers an open floor plan with breakfast bar open to living area. In unit laundry with stackable washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
The Willows
2751 Willow Run
2751 Willow Run West, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
872 sqft
- (RLNE5362583)
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1091 S Hiawassee Road Unit 223
1091 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds! - A beautiful condo within the Tradewinds Community, of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - Dixie, and Publix grocery stores.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623
1083 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
673 sqft
1083 S Hiawassee Road Unit 623 Available 07/15/20 Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Tradewinds community in Metrowest!! - This condo is located within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area.
1 Unit Available
Malibu Groves
4535 Barley Street
4535 Barley Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$999
1193 sqft
3 BDRM (Renovated) Home Near Universal - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status,
1 Unit Available
820 Palm Ave
820 Palm Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
740 sqft
820 Palm Ave Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER GARDEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER GARDEN 820 PALM AVENUE WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787 Rent: $925/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and great floorplan.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1021 S Hiawassee Road Unit 3935
1021 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom and 1 bath condo located in Tradewinds!! - A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1017 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
1017 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
742 sqft
A condo within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area. A short distance to Walmart, Winn - dixie and Publix grocery stores. There are also several dining options to choose from and located right on the lynx bus line.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1073 S Hiawassee Road Unit 1016
1073 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1073 S Hiawassee Road Unit 1016 Available 07/15/20 Cozy 1st Floor 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo located in Orlando FL! - This condo is within the Tradewinds Community of the illustrious Metro west area.
1 Unit Available
2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160
2127 Veranda Circle, Pine Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$740
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2127 Veranda Circle - F-2160 in Pine Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1071 S HIAWASSEE ROAD
1071 S Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo available now! This is a 2nd-floor apartment with a spacious living room and kitchen. Large Bedroom with large walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4810 Lighthouse Circle #34 ORANGE
4810 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
935 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo For Rent at 4810 Lighthouse Circle Unit 34 Orlando, Fl. 32808. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
Westgate Dr. 6154, Unit#202
6154 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
722 sqft
Great unit.
1 Unit Available
Metro West
3304 Westchester Square Blvd Apt 205
3304 Westchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
