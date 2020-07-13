/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 AM
188 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
7 Tropical Drive
7 Tropical Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION, OFF SEASON RENTAL, STEPS TO BEACH, 8TH BUILDING FROM BEACH PATH, SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED BUT NO CATS! WATER, BASIC WI-FI,, FPL CREDIT. SHORT DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN DELRAY, OLD FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
64 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
38 Units Available
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
811 sqft
JUST REDUCED-Easy to show-Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located East of federal just minutes from the Beach. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
1632 North Federal Highway
1632 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1492 sqft
1632 North Federal Highway Apt #785, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
38 Perry Avenue
38 Perry Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,750
3436 sqft
38 Perry Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1127 sqft
Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard. Pet-friendly, turnkey rental located in the highly sought after TradeWinds neighborhood in East Delray Beach.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1385 sqft
Seasonal or Annual rent-Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED and RENOVATED 3/2 corner PENTHOUSE condo available for Seasonal or Annual rental.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
1302 VILLA CIR
1302 Villa Ln, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1074 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo in lovely gated community of Mirabella. Stainless steel appliances, Master bathroom features a roman tub. Ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring throughout.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
971 sqft
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
808 Villa Circle
808 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1266 sqft
Come down to Florida for the winter! Come and enjoy this lake front 3 bedroom 3 bath beautifully renovated condo in a private gated community. New custom finishes and meticulously maintained.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
221 SE 4th Avenue
221 Southeast 4th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
816 sqft
Just 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 26th Ave
410 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
1791 sqft
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining.The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors.Bedrooms are bright and spacious with celling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,805
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,362
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Similar Pages
Ocean Ridge 1 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Ridge 3 BedroomsOcean Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Ridge Apartments with GarageOcean Ridge Apartments with ParkingOcean Ridge Apartments with PoolOcean Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOcean Ridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL