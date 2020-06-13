Apartment List
/
FL
/
ocean ridge
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

209 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in Ocean Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4800 sqft
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7 Tropical Drive
7 Tropical Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION, OFF SEASON RENTAL, STEPS TO BEACH, 8TH BUILDING FROM BEACH PATH, SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED BUT NO CATS! WATER, BASIC WI-FI,, FPL CREDIT. SHORT DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN DELRAY, OLD FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
57 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,543
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
3816 OLD DIXIE HWY
3816 North Old Dixie Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
971 sqft
1 Mile to the beach, just a 10 min bike ride from this cozy cottage single family home featuring two bedrooms, one bath, two car driveway, one off street guest spot with beautiful fenced back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
808 Villa Circle
808 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1266 sqft
Come down to Florida for the winter! Come and enjoy this lake front 3 bedroom 3 bath beautifully renovated condo in a private gated community. New custom finishes and meticulously maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Not just another rental, A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
208 SE 1st Avenue
208 Southeast 1st Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
*Beautiful Ocean Breezes From This Awesome Sweet Home Right In The Heart of Boynton's 250 Million Makeover!*Walk To The Library, Museum, Entertainment, Waterfront Restaurants, Beach, Water Sports, Playground*Fun City Movies & Functions* *Brand New

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
38 Perry Avenue
38 Perry Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3436 sqft
This magnificent oceanfront property sits on a large, private lot..

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1299 sqft
NOW VACANT Available for annual or short-term & seasonal rentals w/ Instant Approvals (NO HOA). Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
221 SE 4th Avenue
221 Southeast 4th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
816 sqft
Just 1.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Ridge
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,705
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1330 sqft
Open plan living space features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to pool with private cabanas, 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, putting green and playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
Studio
$1,459
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1212 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ocean Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in Ocean Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Ocean Ridge 1 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Ridge 3 BedroomsOcean Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Ridge Apartments with GarageOcean Ridge Apartments with ParkingOcean Ridge Apartments with PoolOcean Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocean Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcean Ridge Furnished ApartmentsOcean Ridge Luxury PlacesOcean Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL
Jupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College