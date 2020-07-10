226 Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 Unit Available
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
1 Unit Available
6529 N Ocean Boulevard
6529 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,200
702 sqft
Ready to relax in Paradise? Do not miss ou on leasing this gorgeous third floor 1/1 condo just steps from the beach/ocean in Ocean Ridge Florida. This fully renovated condo is full of light and has views of the ocean, courtyard and lagoon.
1 Unit Available
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
12 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
67 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1571 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
39 Units Available
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 Unit Available
115 SW 1st Avenue
115 Southwest 1st Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
614 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo directly across the street from new town hall and parkCentral AC, in unit washer dryer, granite counters, stainless appliances porcelain flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE LIKE A STAR DURING COVID! Fully furnished, gorgeous garden town-home in the gated community of Coastal Bay.
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to
1 Unit Available
1113 villa
1113 Villa Ln, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo, 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms, all tiled, impact windows, washer and dryer in the unit, spacious balcony, nice clubhouse, very close Shopping areas and beaches
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
1 Unit Available
718 Villa Circle
718 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
BEAUTIFUL THIRD FLOOR TWO BEDROOM WITH LAKE VIEW AND VAULTED CEILINGS. NEW VINYL PLANKS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER.
1 Unit Available
6 ViA Lago
6 Via Lago, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock.
1 Unit Available
Boynton Town
306 E Ocean Avenue
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
578 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 1 bedroom 1 full bath with a washer and dryer. Freshly painted with tile throughout. Large front patio to sit outside. Fantastic location walk to Two Georges, Banana Boat, Hurricane Alley and the sparkling Beaches.
1 Unit Available
716 Villa Circle
716 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
VERY NICE TWO BEDROOM CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW IN RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NO CARPET. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER WILL BE INSTALLED. IMPACT GLASS WINDOWS.
1 Unit Available
1108 Tuscany Way
1108 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1137 sqft
This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a resort style living in this 2/2 fully furnished Ground Floor unit with vinyl flooring in the living area's and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Highway
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean.
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1127 sqft
Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard. Pet-friendly, turnkey rental located in the highly sought after TradeWinds neighborhood in East Delray Beach.
1 Unit Available
3207 Tuscany Way
3207 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1131 sqft
Tuscany On The Intracoastal is a Waterfront Community with Resort-Style Amenities (Pool, Jacuzzi Hot-Tub, Fitness Center, Club Room, Tennis Courts) and a Beautiful Clubhouse (Newly Renovated), On-Site Manager, Business Center, Basketball Court,
1 Unit Available
4404 Tuscany Way
4404 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1131 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION!! THE LOVELY2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOP FLOOR CONDO IS MOVE IN READY.
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1385 sqft
Seasonal or Annual rent-Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED and RENOVATED 3/2 corner PENTHOUSE condo available for Seasonal or Annual rental.
1 Unit Available
4102 Tuscany Way
4102 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful 3/2 on first floor in Gated Inter-coastal front community. A peaceful Florida Mangrove Forest in front on your balcony. You will love the private boardwalk.
