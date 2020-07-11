Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

52 Apartments for rent in North Weeki Wachee, FL with parking

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
7241 Madrid Road
7241 Madrid Rd, North Weeki Wachee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1603 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weeki Wachee features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Heather
7488 Allen Drive
7488 Allen Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1769 sqft
Golf Course Community. Remodeled 3/2/2 Home located in The Heather. Home has Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer, Dryer, Tile & carpet. Nice Lanai to enjoy the landscaped backyard. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located to stores & medical.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Heather
8065 Picketts Court
8065 Picketts Court, North Weeki Wachee, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
790 sqft
1st, last and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer flooring throughout. All appliances stay including washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
The Heather
9360 Nakoma Way
9360 Nakoma Way, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
1st and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit.
Results within 1 mile of North Weeki Wachee

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
12030 Pine Warbler Avenue
12030 Pine Warbler Ave, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1603 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Weeki Wachee features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.

1 of 30

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.

1 of 63

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
Results within 5 miles of North Weeki Wachee

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12943 Impatiens St
12943 Impatiens St, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful NEW 3 bedroom home located on quiet Cul-De-Sac in Spring Hill. Tile floor in living area, carpeting in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with granite counters give this home a spacious feel.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2/1 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
4340 Tartan Avenue
4340 Tartan Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
784 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, includes a garage with laundry hook-ups. Laminate floor throughout with fresh paint on the walls.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9287 Spring Hill Dr
9287 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
THIS HOME BECOMES AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 15TH. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home is located directly on Spring Hill Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8200 Fort Dade Avenue
8200 Fort Dade Avenue, South Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
430 sqft
Available now - cute, spotless, furnished 1/1 apartment located in historic Brooksville. Rent includes all utilities and maintenance. Inside Washer/dryer hookup. Queen size bed.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7270 Pond Cir
7270 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
1053 sqft
WATER, LAWN, & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN THE RENT. This 2 bedroom apartment has a living room and dining area combo, kitchen with fridge, stove, dishwasher, and breakfast bar.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
6394 Lost Tree Ln
6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2406 sqft
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1st. 2021 $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11215 Archer Avenue
11215 Archer Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1472 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Weeki Wachee, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Weeki Wachee apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

