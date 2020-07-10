/
apartments with washer dryer
205 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL with washer-dryer
20 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
11 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
80 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
716 N Jefferson Ave
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling
1 Unit Available
8303 Enclave Way
8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1657 sqft
Magnificent 2nd Floor Rent-to-Own Coach Home with Lake View! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this magnificent second floor 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Coach Home. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.
1 Unit Available
3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101
3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and
1 Unit Available
2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204
2950 Viscaya Place, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2950 Viscaya Pl Unit 204 in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
930 LA COSTA CIRCLE
930 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Park View is a Hidden Gem just minutes from Downtown!! Gated, Private Balcony overlooks the parklike setting with lush lanscaping and mature trees. Two sparkling Pools, very clean fitness facility also overlooking the park and lovely clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1015 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1015 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
EXPERIENCE VILLAGIO LIFESTYLE! GATED COMMUNITY CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN. NICELY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS AND WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY. COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE, WORKOUT ROOM, TENNIS COURT. THIS UNIT IS SECOND FLOOR SO NO UNIT ABOVE YOU.
1 Unit Available
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.
1 Unit Available
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE
3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1310 sqft
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you.
1 Unit Available
1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1130 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Immaculate 2 BR 2 full bath resort style condo located in a gated community with a sparkling pool, fitness center and more ! Gorgeous view of lake a fountain from almost every room. Inside utility room with full size washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.
1 Unit Available
1010 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1010 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1058 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 bath second floor condo in Gated Community at Villagio. Fabulous location across from the Ed Smiths Stadium. Amenities included gated entry, resort style clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.
1 Unit Available
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.
1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.
1 Unit Available
8325 38TH STREET CIRCLE E
8325 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1288 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo located in Serenata. This former model unit is located on the first floor and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, open floor plan and split bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1195 Villagio Circle, Unit 206
1195 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1195 Villagio Circle, Unit 206 Available 07/15/20 1/1 unit available for annual rent starting 7/15/20 - This spacious second floor condo will become available on 7/15/20 for an annual lease.
