apartments with pool
220 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL with pool
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
19 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
11 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
79 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307
8397 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1145 sqft
8397 38th St. Cir.
1 Unit Available
716 N Jefferson Ave
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling
1 Unit Available
Coconut Bay Ln, 2755
2755 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
942 sqft
This lovely condo is ideally located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms near the intersection of Tuttle and Fruitville Road and just minutes from downtown and gulf beaches.
1 Unit Available
8303 Enclave Way
8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1657 sqft
Magnificent 2nd Floor Rent-to-Own Coach Home with Lake View! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this magnificent second floor 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Coach Home. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.
1 Unit Available
936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1
936 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated Two Bed/Two Bath Conveniently Located Close to Downtown Sarasota - Located in the peaceful gated community of La Costa, this updated two bedroom / two bathroom is absolutely stunning.
1 Unit Available
3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101
3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and
1 Unit Available
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8
1030 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
1030 Villagio Circle, Unit 104, Bldg 8 Available 08/22/20 Annual unfurnished, 2/2 ground floor condo down Sarasota in gated community - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor, end unit condo in the gated community of Villagio.
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.
1 Unit Available
930 LA COSTA CIRCLE
930 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Park View is a Hidden Gem just minutes from Downtown!! Gated, Private Balcony overlooks the parklike setting with lush lanscaping and mature trees. Two sparkling Pools, very clean fitness facility also overlooking the park and lovely clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
1015 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1015 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
822 sqft
EXPERIENCE VILLAGIO LIFESTYLE! GATED COMMUNITY CONVENIENT TO DOWNTOWN. NICELY LANDSCAPED GROUNDS AND WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY. COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE, WORKOUT ROOM, TENNIS COURT. THIS UNIT IS SECOND FLOOR SO NO UNIT ABOVE YOU.
1 Unit Available
1130 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1130 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Immaculate 2 BR 2 full bath resort style condo located in a gated community with a sparkling pool, fitness center and more ! Gorgeous view of lake a fountain from almost every room. Inside utility room with full size washer and dryer.
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond
1 Unit Available
3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3766 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1661 sqft
This townhome is located in one of the University corridor's newest and most private condo communities.
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.
1 Unit Available
968 N. Beneva
968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom.
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.
1 Unit Available
3780 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3780 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1661 sqft
Available for an annual term! Just a hop from the SRQ Airport! Conveniently located, just minutes to shopping and great restaurants. This unit is nestled in the lovely community of San Michele.
