1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
860 NW 10th Ter 1
860 Northwest 10th Terrace, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Large 1 bedroom in North River Shores - Property Id: 295401 Location! Location!, Location! Large 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, large walk in master closet, etc.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
1225 NW 21st Street
1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
689 sqft
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel.
Results within 1 mile of North River Shores
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Results within 5 miles of North River Shores
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
64 Units Available
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct., Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
810 sqft
Limited Time Special - Reduced Rental Rates and First Month Free PLUS App and Admin fee Reduced! Now scheduling hard-hat tours! Call or e-mail to schedule your personal hard-hat tour or virtual tour.
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
300-1 LAKE AVENUE
300-1 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
725 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
333 SE Martin Avenue
333 Southeast Martin Avenue, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
418 sqft
Lovely one bedroom on bathroom condo on second floor. Freshly painted with tile and laminate flooring. Move in ready. Laundry facilities are located within building. Great location offering walking distance to shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
175 St. Lucie Blvd.
175 SE Saint Lucie Blvd, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
This spacious, remodeled, condo is located in an active 55+ community with a short distance to beautiful Stuart beaches and downtown shopping and restaurants. It is a 1 bed/ 1 1/2 bath with a screened in lanai overlooking the lake.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2121 NE Park street Park Street NE
2121 Park Street, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
275 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted ceilings, walls, trim, and doors. New exterior doors. New air conditioning units. Tile floors throughout. Nicely tiled bathrooms. Completely new kitchen cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
Results within 10 miles of North River Shores
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
34 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
720 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Tradition Center for Innovation
274 Units Available
Atlantic Palms at Tradition
11349 Southwest Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
811 sqft
The Atlantic Palms at Tradition combines distinctive upscale residences with a community dedicated to small-town living.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1941 SW Diamond St
1941 Southwest Diamond Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Mobile Home 1941 SW Diamond St - Property Id: 273728 Trailer Mobile Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273728 Property Id 273728 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5832581)
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
429 NE Tradewind Lane
429 Northeast Tradewind Lane, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
Oceanfront! Monthly or Weekly Available Now. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. December and January Rental available! Nicely furnished overlooking the beach and the pool. Fully supplied including linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
18 Lake Vista Trail
18 Lake Vista Trail, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
800 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath furnished condo in Vista St Lucie. 55+ Community, 3 month lease minimum availble until December 31st. Hoa approval required. Come enjoy all the activities the community has to offer. Close to shopping, restaurants and beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
132 SW Peacock Blvd., Apt 206
132 Southwest Peacock Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
875 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished 1 bedroom unit with screened balcony. Queen bed in bedroom with two spacious walk-in closets. Washer & dryer insie. Flat screen TV in living room. Great location minutes from I-95.
