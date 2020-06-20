All apartments in Navarre
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

6884 East Bay Boulevard

6884 East Bay Blvd · (919) 270-0631
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6884 East Bay Blvd, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
AVAILABLE... July 20, 2020. This 4bed/2bath Hardie Board & brick home is a must see! House has a decorative brick knee wall with dimensional shingle roof. The floor plan offers you plenty of privacy. Kitchen includes center island, self cleaning oven, smooth top range, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, under mount sink, and premium cabinetry with beautiful granite countertops. Spacious master suite has ceiling fan and trey ceiling. Master bath offers walk-in tiled shower large enough for two. Cultured marble countertops in baths. Large lot with sprinkler system and privacy fence. NO Smoking. NO Pets allowed due to medical allergies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have any available units?
6884 East Bay Boulevard has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have?
Some of 6884 East Bay Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6884 East Bay Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6884 East Bay Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6884 East Bay Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Navarre.
Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6884 East Bay Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6884 East Bay Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
