6680 Castlewood Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym game room playground pool sauna tennis court

Navarre - Holley By The Sea - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This home is located in Santa Rosa County in Holley By the Sea. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances include double oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher. A fireplace adds to the open great room for family and friends to relax and enjoy.



As an additional bonus, Holley by the Sea subdivision includes membership access to a 48-acre park on Santa Rosa Sound and the HBTS Recreation Center. The Recreation Center has a workout gym, three swimming pools, eight lighted clay tennis courts, basketball courts, handball courts, a baseball field, game room, aerobics room and sauna, as well as a large meeting room. Activities offered include aerobic classes, water aerobics, swimming lessons, competitive tennis and swimming teams, plus many social events. The park features four picnic pavilions, nine campsites, playground, fishing pier and private beach. A boat launch on East Bay is also included for members.



School zone - West Navarre's Primary/Intermediate, Woodlawn Middle and Navarre High School.



Pets allowed on a pre-approved basis



LAWN CARE INCLUDED WITH EACH RENTAL PAYMENT



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



(RLNE1927926)