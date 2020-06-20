All apartments in Navarre
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

6680 Castlewood Street

6680 Castlewood Street · (850) 934-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6680 Castlewood Street, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6680 Castlewood Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
playground
pool
sauna
tennis court
Navarre - Holley By The Sea - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom - This home is located in Santa Rosa County in Holley By the Sea. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances include double oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher. A fireplace adds to the open great room for family and friends to relax and enjoy.

As an additional bonus, Holley by the Sea subdivision includes membership access to a 48-acre park on Santa Rosa Sound and the HBTS Recreation Center. The Recreation Center has a workout gym, three swimming pools, eight lighted clay tennis courts, basketball courts, handball courts, a baseball field, game room, aerobics room and sauna, as well as a large meeting room. Activities offered include aerobic classes, water aerobics, swimming lessons, competitive tennis and swimming teams, plus many social events. The park features four picnic pavilions, nine campsites, playground, fishing pier and private beach. A boat launch on East Bay is also included for members.

School zone - West Navarre's Primary/Intermediate, Woodlawn Middle and Navarre High School.

Pets allowed on a pre-approved basis

LAWN CARE INCLUDED WITH EACH RENTAL PAYMENT

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** An additional charge of $20 per month will be due with monthly rent payments to have HVAC filters delivered to the home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

(RLNE1927926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6680 Castlewood Street have any available units?
6680 Castlewood Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6680 Castlewood Street have?
Some of 6680 Castlewood Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6680 Castlewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6680 Castlewood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6680 Castlewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6680 Castlewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 6680 Castlewood Street offer parking?
No, 6680 Castlewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 6680 Castlewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6680 Castlewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6680 Castlewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 6680 Castlewood Street has a pool.
Does 6680 Castlewood Street have accessible units?
No, 6680 Castlewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6680 Castlewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6680 Castlewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6680 Castlewood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6680 Castlewood Street has units with air conditioning.
