Navarre, FL
6536 Fairmont St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

6536 Fairmont St

6536 Fairmont Street · (850) 916-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6536 Fairmont Street, Navarre, FL 32566

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
tennis court
6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan. home has a high ceiling living room and separate family room with its own access to covered back porch. Beautiful tile in living room, kitchen, and bathrooms. Carpet in family room and all bedrooms. home boasts a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Must see this home!! Will not last long especially when Tenancy includes access to the exclusive Holley by the Sea's multi-million dollar 45 acre recreational center with 8 tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, full gym, aerobics, summer camp, lighted basketball courts, handball & racquetball , co-ed sauna & steam room, playground game room, daily & weekly events and much more!!! This beautiful home will be available July 1, 2020 or maybe even a few days earlier. Call 850-916-9500 to schedule a viewing. Home may offer the opportunity for purchase instead of lease as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6536 Fairmont St have any available units?
6536 Fairmont St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6536 Fairmont St have?
Some of 6536 Fairmont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6536 Fairmont St currently offering any rent specials?
6536 Fairmont St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6536 Fairmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6536 Fairmont St is pet friendly.
Does 6536 Fairmont St offer parking?
Yes, 6536 Fairmont St does offer parking.
Does 6536 Fairmont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6536 Fairmont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6536 Fairmont St have a pool?
Yes, 6536 Fairmont St has a pool.
Does 6536 Fairmont St have accessible units?
No, 6536 Fairmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 6536 Fairmont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6536 Fairmont St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6536 Fairmont St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6536 Fairmont St has units with air conditioning.
