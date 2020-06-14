Amenities

6536 Fairmont st is a fantastic 4/2 built in 2011. Available July 1, 2020, or maybe slightly sooner Occupancy!! This is a beautiful home with open floor-plan with master suite in split floor-plan. home has a high ceiling living room and separate family room with its own access to covered back porch. Beautiful tile in living room, kitchen, and bathrooms. Carpet in family room and all bedrooms. home boasts a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Must see this home!! Will not last long especially when Tenancy includes access to the exclusive Holley by the Sea's multi-million dollar 45 acre recreational center with 8 tennis courts, 3 swimming pools, full gym, aerobics, summer camp, lighted basketball courts, handball & racquetball , co-ed sauna & steam room, playground game room, daily & weekly events and much more!!! This beautiful home will be available July 1, 2020 or maybe even a few days earlier. Call 850-916-9500 to schedule a viewing. Home may offer the opportunity for purchase instead of lease as well!