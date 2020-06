Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Come see one of the best values in Holley by the Sea. Bright and beautiful open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in great room and trayed ceiling in master bedroom. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy stepping outside onto the well-manicured lawn. Great location, convenient to Hurlburt or Pensacola, and within walking distance of Holley by the Sea Rec Center.