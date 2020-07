Amenities

This recently updated pool home in the 500 block of Naples Park has a screened in solar heated swimming pool with a waterfall and tanning shelf step. There is a child safety screen available for use with the swimming pool. The kitchen has white quartz counters and a glass top electric range and a stainless refrigerator with a bottom drawer freezer and ice maker. The Laundry room is equipped with front load washer and dryer. This home has a spacious den which is located on the opposite end of the home as the great room and can be used as a separate family room great for children or a roommate situation. A must see, the inside is much more spacious than it would appear from the exterior view.