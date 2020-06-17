Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM
534 101st Avenue N
534 101st Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Location
534 101st Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully remodeled less than 1 year ago, tile throughout, stainless appliances, granite throughout. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, great room layout. Walk to the beach from this 500 block beauty!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 101st Avenue N have any available units?
534 101st Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Naples Park, FL
.
What amenities does 534 101st Avenue N have?
Some of 534 101st Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 534 101st Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
534 101st Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 101st Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 101st Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 534 101st Avenue N offer parking?
No, 534 101st Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 534 101st Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 101st Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 101st Avenue N have a pool?
No, 534 101st Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 534 101st Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 534 101st Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 534 101st Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 101st Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 101st Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 534 101st Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
