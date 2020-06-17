534 101st Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully remodeled less than 1 year ago, tile throughout, stainless appliances, granite throughout. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, great room layout. Walk to the beach from this 500 block beauty!!