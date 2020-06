Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Built new in 2016!! Beautiful three bedroom apartment with two full baths. Nine foot ceilings and modern styling. Large kitchen that include appliances fridge, dishwasher and stove . Washer and dryer hookups in all apartments. Water, Garbage and Sewer Included In Rent!!! (Dumpster For Garbage) NO PETS!! This Is An Upstairs Unit. Close to Navy Base.