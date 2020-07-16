913 Harbour Pointe Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub sauna tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 MONTH LEASE! Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups. This is in addition to any amenities specific to this property's neighborhood and is an exclusive offering with this listing.