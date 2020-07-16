All apartments in Miramar Beach

Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

913 Harbour Pointe Lane

913 Harbour Point Lane · (407) 766-9219
Location

913 Harbour Point Lane, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 MONTH LEASE! Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups. This is in addition to any amenities specific to this property's neighborhood and is an exclusive offering with this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have any available units?
913 Harbour Pointe Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have?
Some of 913 Harbour Pointe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Harbour Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
913 Harbour Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Harbour Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane offer parking?
No, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have a pool?
Yes, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane has a pool.
Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Harbour Pointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Harbour Pointe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
