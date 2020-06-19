All apartments in Miramar Beach
Miramar Beach, FL
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Road

85 Bayou Landing Rd · (850) 361-4178
Location

85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard. Interior features of this immaculate space include attractive earth tones, first class fixtures with designer lights, fans, mirrors and faucets and smooth textured ceilings bounded by crown molding. This home also comes with a beautiful fireplace in the living room, a combination of hardwood and tile floors and a large backyard that is surrounded by a 6-foot privacy fence. Trash and lawn service are included. Available for a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Bayou Landing Road have any available units?
85 Bayou Landing Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Bayou Landing Road have?
Some of 85 Bayou Landing Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Bayou Landing Road currently offering any rent specials?
85 Bayou Landing Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Bayou Landing Road pet-friendly?
No, 85 Bayou Landing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 85 Bayou Landing Road offer parking?
No, 85 Bayou Landing Road does not offer parking.
Does 85 Bayou Landing Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Bayou Landing Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Bayou Landing Road have a pool?
No, 85 Bayou Landing Road does not have a pool.
Does 85 Bayou Landing Road have accessible units?
No, 85 Bayou Landing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Bayou Landing Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Bayou Landing Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Bayou Landing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Bayou Landing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
