85 Bayou Landing Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard. Interior features of this immaculate space include attractive earth tones, first class fixtures with designer lights, fans, mirrors and faucets and smooth textured ceilings bounded by crown molding. This home also comes with a beautiful fireplace in the living room, a combination of hardwood and tile floors and a large backyard that is surrounded by a 6-foot privacy fence. Trash and lawn service are included. Available for a 12 month lease.