756 Forest Shore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. PETS ALLOWED W/ OWNER APPROVAL/NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE! OWNER TO PAY 1/2 TOWARDS YARD SERVICE IF TENANT WISHES TO CONTRACT ONE OF OUR APPROVED LAWN COMPANIES. PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT! Nice home in a great location close to everything! Some features include: wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island/breakfast bar, wood & tiled floors except the bedrooms are carpeted, ceiling fans & privacy fenced backyard. Inside utility closet w/ washer & dryer included. Detached 1 car garage & 1 car carport. Beautiful house in a great location, call us today to make this your *Home, Sweet, Home*