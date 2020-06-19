756 Forest Shore Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. PETS ALLOWED W/ OWNER APPROVAL/NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE! OWNER TO PAY 1/2 TOWARDS YARD SERVICE IF TENANT WISHES TO CONTRACT ONE OF OUR APPROVED LAWN COMPANIES. PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT! Nice home in a great location close to everything! Some features include: wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island/breakfast bar, wood & tiled floors except the bedrooms are carpeted, ceiling fans & privacy fenced backyard. Inside utility closet w/ washer & dryer included. Detached 1 car garage & 1 car carport. Beautiful house in a great location, call us today to make this your *Home, Sweet, Home*