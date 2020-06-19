All apartments in Miramar Beach
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:14 PM

756 Forest Shore Drive

756 Forest Shore Drive · (850) 226-7201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

756 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1497 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED. PETS ALLOWED W/ OWNER APPROVAL/NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE! OWNER TO PAY 1/2 TOWARDS YARD SERVICE IF TENANT WISHES TO CONTRACT ONE OF OUR APPROVED LAWN COMPANIES. PEST CONTROL INCLUDED IN RENT! Nice home in a great location close to everything! Some features include: wood burning fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island/breakfast bar, wood & tiled floors except the bedrooms are carpeted, ceiling fans & privacy fenced backyard. Inside utility closet w/ washer & dryer included. Detached 1 car garage & 1 car carport. Beautiful house in a great location, call us today to make this your *Home, Sweet, Home*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Forest Shore Drive have any available units?
756 Forest Shore Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 756 Forest Shore Drive have?
Some of 756 Forest Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 Forest Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
756 Forest Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Forest Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Forest Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 756 Forest Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 756 Forest Shore Drive does offer parking.
Does 756 Forest Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 Forest Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Forest Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 756 Forest Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 756 Forest Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 756 Forest Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Forest Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 756 Forest Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 756 Forest Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 Forest Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
