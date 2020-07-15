2332 Crystal Cove Lane

Amenities

Available now mid July! Unfurnished two bedroom, two full bath condo located on the first floor . The sliding doors in both the living room and master bedroom invites you to the outdoors. Quiet and peaceful setting while enjoying the spacious patio. Open kitchen/living room combination with tile flooring, stainless appliances and granite counters. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups.