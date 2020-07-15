All apartments in Miramar Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

2332 Crystal Cove Lane

2332 Crystal Cove Lane · (407) 766-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2332 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Available now mid July! Unfurnished two bedroom, two full bath condo located on the first floor . The sliding doors in both the living room and master bedroom invites you to the outdoors. Quiet and peaceful setting while enjoying the spacious patio. Open kitchen/living room combination with tile flooring, stainless appliances and granite counters. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have any available units?
2332 Crystal Cove Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have?
Some of 2332 Crystal Cove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 Crystal Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2332 Crystal Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 Crystal Cove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2332 Crystal Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2332 Crystal Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
