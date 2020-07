Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Don't miss out living in a great location with a Community Pool. Well maintained 4 bed/2bath brick home with 2 car garage & nicely landscaped fenced backyard. This spacious Open floor plan has a great kitchen, private Master Suite with Ensuite Bath and walk in closet, 3 Guest bedrooms & laundry room. Conveniently located near shopping & dining at Grand Blvd and 30-A. Just a short drive to the beautiful white sand beaches. AVAILABLE for RENT AUGUST 1st, 2020. Lawncare Included. NO Smokers Please. Credit Check. Pet Restrictions Apply with $300 Pet Deposit.