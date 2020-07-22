Apartment List
/
FL
/
memphis
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:53 PM

242 Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Memphis offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1312 22nd St E
1312 22nd Street East, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1477 sqft
This 3-bedroom single family home in Palmetto Estates is a must see! At over 1400 sq ft, this spacious floor plan features: vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, Granite

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Memphis
4810 1ST AVENUE E
4810 1st Avenue East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1773 sqft
Light, bright and open 2 Bedroom villa plus office! End unit in a small gated community just minutes to ST. Pete. Great room plan with tile floor, dining area with trey ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry and foyer entry.
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
51 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
49 Units Available
Braden River East
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,266
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
9 Units Available
Norma Lloyd Park
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,031
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
3 Units Available
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bradenton
35 ave dr e
35 5th Avenue Drive East, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1015 - Property Id: 321505 School 5 min from house and High school too....Apt is updated / clean....hook up for washer and dryer @ apartment....large back yard....must see.......small dog ok or cat.... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105
4410 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
1106 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 Available 08/05/20 LARGE ONE BEDROOM/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS! MOVE IN READY! - This extra spacious one bedroom/2 bath condo is located within Fairways at Pinebrook with terrific golf course views! This first

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Park
2603 River Preserve Ct
2603 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1 sqft
Beautiful FIRST FLOOR UNIT includes 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths plus very large den/office/guest room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bradenton
808 3rd Ave W Ste 205
808 3rd Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 808 3rd Ave W Ste 205 in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3925 Park Willow Ave
3925 Park Willow Avenue, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Don't wait! This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home will go quickly! With over 1,800 sq ft, this beautifully designed open floor plan offers distinctive living and dining areas while creating an ideal layout for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bradenton
408 3rd Avenue East
408 3rd Avenue East, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
910 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
910 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1151 sqft
Do you want a water view from your couch, kitchen, and dining room? Do you want to watch boats cruise down Manatee river as you relax on your screened porch? You are going to want to check out this elevator building, 4th floor, brand new, end unit

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
North Park
2623 River Preserve Court
2623 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
You will love this corner unit located upstairs in the community of River Preserve. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is very spacious, with loads of windows allowing for natural light to stream through the unit.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Bradenton
850 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
850 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1135 sqft
Are you interested in a monthly rental in a newly built condo in Tidewater Preserves? You should check out this executive level, 4th floor condo with wide and deep views of Manatee River.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9035 VISTA VERDE DRIVE
9035 Vista Verde Drive, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1518 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom villa with ONE car garage in Spanish Point. Bonus room for office/den or dining room. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. NON SMOKING UNIT. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. This villa is right across from the community pool.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Braden River East
1102 BEARING COURT
1102 Bearing Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2248 sqft
Now available, a beautiful and tasteful (and nearly new) home in gated Tidewater Preserve. This property lives large with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a office / den.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4716 STAFFORD COURT
4716 Stafford Court, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1920 sqft
Great villa in stunning yet affordable gated Esplanade at Artisan Lakes Artisan. UNFURNISHED ANNUAL LEASE. Cozy and casually elegant home is perfect for comfort and low maintenance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1400 sqft
Golfers paradise! Be the first to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this brand new, two bed/two bath plus den condo in the exclusive gated golfing community of Riverstrand. This condo sits right on the golf course and also has a view of the water.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Manatee Village
947 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
947 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1741 sqft
Seasonal Rental available in Tidewater Preserve. This 3/2/2 is beautifully furnished rental in the gated community Tidewater Preserve. Tidewater is nestled along the Manatee river.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Memphis, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Memphis offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Memphis. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Memphis can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMemphis 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMemphis 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMemphis 3 Bedroom Apartments
Memphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments with BalconiesMemphis Apartments with GaragesMemphis Apartments with Gyms
Memphis Apartments with ParkingMemphis Apartments with PoolsMemphis Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLEnglewood, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FL
Oldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg