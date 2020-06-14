/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
42 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
651 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
651 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Water sewer and trash included in rent!
Results within 5 miles of Memphis
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
78 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Braden River East
65 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Bradenton
55 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
727 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
Braden River East
26 Units Available
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
Updated apartments in a quiet, residential community. Within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Nine-foot high ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances provided. Chef-inspired kitchens. Pool on-site and bark park available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
1004 W 27th Ave Unit B
1004 27th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Fully updated 1/1 Duplex with 540 sq ft. Vinyl wood flooring with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted walls and updated bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Terminal Park
1 Unit Available
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
565 sqft
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3860 IRONWOOD LANE
3860 Ironwood Lane, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
765 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor unit, elevator access. Lovely 1bedroom/1.5 bath unit. This updated unit features 2 Twin beds, large flat screen t.v. in the Living Room.
1 of 9
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Samoset
1 Unit Available
27 OAKWOOD
27 Oakwood, West Samoset, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
576 sqft
Gated 55+ community. 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit with covered parking and a lanai for outdoor sitting. Citrus Grove is a small and quaint mobile home community just east of Desoto Square Mall. Very convenient with a nearby bus route.
Results within 10 miles of Memphis
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
767 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Bay Shore Gardens
25 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
West Bradenton
9 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
22 Units Available
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
869 sqft
Situated in Heritage Harbour. Award-winning apartment community with lake views. All apartments include a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and a screened-in outdoor area. On-site cyber cafe with coffee bar and complimentary snacks.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Echo Lake
11502 Echo Lake Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
788 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community offers gym, parking, pool, volleyball, yoga, car wash area and more. Great location close to shops, schools and parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMemphis 3 BedroomsMemphis Accessible Apartments
Memphis Apartments with BalconyMemphis Apartments with GarageMemphis Apartments with GymMemphis Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FL