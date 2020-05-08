3 bedroom 1.5 bath wood frame home with nice size screened front porch and fenced back yard. Lawn care included. Sorry owner is requesting no pets. Schools- Medulla Elem, Lakeland Highlands Middle, and GJHS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5608 Old Highway 37 have any available units?
5608 Old Highway 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
Is 5608 Old Highway 37 currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Old Highway 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.