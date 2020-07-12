/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:56 AM
67 Apartments for rent in Meadow Oaks, FL with pool
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
11944 PALM BAY COURT
11944 Palm Bay Court, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1918 sqft
This is totally redone and upgraded house with new flooring, new appliances, all interior repainted, new a/c, new ceiling fans, new screened lanai, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage move in ready. On conservation with pond view. End of street.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14008 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13508 MARBLE SANDS COURT
13508 Marble Sands Ct, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Newly built home in Lakeside Community Available Aug 1st move in. Lawn service included. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home, open floor plan living room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Washer/Dyer included.
Results within 5 miles of Meadow Oaks
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
9421 Sunshine Boulevard
9421 Sunshine Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1708 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
10448 Sky Flower Court
10448 Sky Flower Court, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2915 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
15846 POND RUSH CT
15846 Pond Rush Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2355 sqft
SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lone Star Ranch
12201 Deertrack Loop
12201 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1481 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14035 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$940
Spacious mobile homes for rent in Pasco County! Check out our amazing amenities: -washer and dryer hookups -pool -playground -basketball court -on site maintenance get moved in tonight (RLNE1254612)
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14011 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at River Ridge
8010 Hathaway Drive
8010 Hathaway Drive, River Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1276 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14028 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14033 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Need to move FAST? We've got you covered! We work hard so you don't have to! Units available for immediate occupancy! Low deposits and affordable rates! View today Move tomorrow! Pets welcome! Beautifully updated mobile homes in a recently renovated
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14025 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14018 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11419 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Clean, quiet mobile home community!!! 1,2, and 3 bedroom available!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!!! Low deposits! No application fee! No credit check! And low affordable rates!!! What are you waiting for? Call today!!!! (RLNE1240303)
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Griffin Park
12203 Windriver Lane #11
12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FL